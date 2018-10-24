Lifestyle

LISTEN | 'I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex': Cardi B drops 'Money'

24 October 2018 - 11:45 By AFP Relaxnews
Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After announcing her new single Money would be out on Thursday, Cardi B ultimately decided to release it on Tuesday night.

Cardi B's first solo single since her debut album Invasion of Privacy released earlier this year, the track finds the rapper covering the perks of fame, from boarding jets to diamonds.

"Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (Woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (Money)," raps the singer.

She also mentions another major change that's coming about since the album's release, rapping "I got a baby, I need some money, yeah."

LISTEN | Cardi B's new single Money

Since the April release of Invasion of Privacy, which includes such hit singles as Bodak Yellow and I Like It, the rapper has appeared on singles from DJ Snake, Rita Ora and Jennifer Lopez.

