LISTEN | 'I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex': Cardi B drops 'Money'

After announcing her new single Money would be out on Thursday, Cardi B ultimately decided to release it on Tuesday night.

Cardi B's first solo single since her debut album Invasion of Privacy released earlier this year, the track finds the rapper covering the perks of fame, from boarding jets to diamonds.

"Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (Woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (Money)," raps the singer.

She also mentions another major change that's coming about since the album's release, rapping "I got a baby, I need some money, yeah."

LISTEN | Cardi B's new single Money