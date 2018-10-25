1-844-WYT-FEAR: Niecy Nash pokes fun at 'white fear'
A black father cheering his son at a soccer game, a little black boy's bag brushing against a white woman at a store and a black woman taking shelter from the rain near a building entrance - these are seemingly innocent situations to many people, but to some white people in the United States, these were so "terrifying" they warranted a call to 911.
Stories about white people phoning authorities in the U.S has become a major talking point, with many taking to social media to describe the situations they've encountered and react to the incidents.
*Make this go viral* Meet Cornerstore Caroline White Woman calls police on a kid, saying he sexually assaulted her. As...Posted by Jason Stovetop Littlejohn on Wednesday, October 10, 2018
SOCCER WHILE BLACK. A parent at my son’s soccer game had the police called on him for cheering for his son during the...Posted by Ginger Galore Williams on Sunday, October 14, 2018
As has become the norm with incidents of racial tensions, the phone call phenomenon has proved to be a goldmine of content for comedians.
Emmy award winning actress and comedian Niecy Nash jumped on the content bandwagon in a big way when she, together with the New York Times, parodied the recent calls to 911. The result is a viral satirical video offering an alternative to overwhelming the emergency services line with frivolous complaints.
Nash came up with an "alternative" which she says is "revolutionising the way racist white people cope with black people living life near them."
The answer is the 1-844-WYT-FEAR hotline.
People who called 1-844-WYT-FEAR were hilariously surprised to hear a voice on the other end. And just like that, Twitter was hooked.
And the number works 😭 1-844-WYT-FEAR pic.twitter.com/KjayxhMOON— JEN ✨ BKLYN (@jenfrombk) October 23, 2018
Omggggg 1 (844) WYT - FEAR is a legitimate number 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o7KEilf4lx— 👻spooky hockeytownhomo👻 (@hockeytownhomo) October 23, 2018
I need everyone to call +1 (844) 998-3327 (1-844-WYT-FEAR) right now and then let @NiecyNash know she’s doin god’s work.— Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) October 23, 2018
Wondering if you need to call 911 when you see black people doing suspicious activities like shopping, walking, having lunch, taking a nap, or trying to enter their apartment?— Curtis Vause (@sorryinputerror) October 25, 2018
Call 1-844-WYT-FEAR* instead.
*yes, it's a real number https://t.co/ATIA5nDWkf