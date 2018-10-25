1-844-WYT-FEAR: Niecy Nash pokes fun at 'white fear'

As has become the norm with incidents of racial tensions, the phone call phenomenon has proved to be a goldmine of content for comedians.

Emmy award winning actress and comedian Niecy Nash jumped on the content bandwagon in a big way when she, together with the New York Times, parodied the recent calls to 911. The result is a viral satirical video offering an alternative to overwhelming the emergency services line with frivolous complaints.

Nash came up with an "alternative" which she says is "revolutionising the way racist white people cope with black people living life near them."

The answer is the 1-844-WYT-FEAR hotline.