Here's what age most kids stop believing in Santa

If you're wondering if your kids are still expecting Santa to bring their presents this year, most have stopped believing in Old St Nick by the age of eight, according to the first international academic "Santa survey," while many parents wished that they still believed in Father Christmas even as adults.

Carried out by psychologist Professor Chris Boyle, from the University of Exeter, UK, people around the world were asked to report on what prompted them to change their minds about Santa, and how they felt when they realised he didn't exist as part of The Exeter Santa Survey.

Boyle received 1,200 responses from all around the world, revealing that the average age when children stopped believing in Father Christmas was eight.

A third of of those surveyed also reporting feeling upset when they discovered Santa wasn't real, while 15% had felt betrayed by their parents and 10% felt angry. Around a third (30%) also said that their trust in adults had been affected by their belief in Father Christmas.