Movies
14 festive films to watch this holiday season
'Tis the season to be jolly... or if you're really feeling lazy to curl up on the couch and watch a jolly-themed movie.
While there are the classics - who doesn't have The Grinch or A Nightmare Before Christmas on their list - we've also included a few festive treats you might not have seen:
1. ARTHUR CHRISTMAS
Arthur Christmas, Santa's youngest son, is on a mission to save Christmas after a little girl's present is forgotten in the craziness of the season. This heartwarming family will surely require a few tissues.
2. THE GRINCH
Another year, another remake, this time of everyone's favourite Scrooge. Based on the beloved Dr. Seuss tale, The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.
A new animated version of the Grinch is hitting cinemas in December with Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular, eh, hero. Or if you don't feel like leaving the house, why not rewatch the Jim Carrey live-action adaptation.
3. THIS CHRISTMAS
All the Whitfield siblings have come home for the first time in years and they've brought plenty of baggage with them. As the Christmas tree is trimmed and the lights are hung, secrets are revealed and family bonds are tested. As their lives converge, they join together and help each other discover the true meaning of family.
4. ELF
Who can forget Will Ferrell's hilarious take on Santa’s elves? Buddy (Ferrell) was a baby in an orphanage who stowed away in Santa's sack and ended up at the North Pole and is raised as an elf. Years later Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.
5. ALMOST CHRISTMAS
Almost Christmas tells the festive story of a beloved patriarch who asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honour that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle.
6. THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS
We said it was on our list, didn't we? Join Jack Skellington, the king of Halloweentown, and his frightful citizens as they discover Christmas Town and decide to make the holiday their own.
7. RISE OF THE GUARDIANS
Join Santa, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, Sandman and Jack Frost as they band together to protect the children of the world from the evil boogeyman Pitch Black in this heartwarming tale.
8. LOVE ACTUALLY
This Christmas classic - and favourite of all romantics - surely has to make the list. The all-star cast will take you on a breathtaking tour of love's delightful twists and turns. And guess what, its making its way to Netflix this season to make your holiday viewing even easier.
And speaking of Netflix, the streaming service has a few original movies to add to the mix...
9. THE HOLIDAY CALENDAR
A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?
10. TYLER PERRY'S A MADEA CHRISTMAS
Madea gets coaxed into helping a friend pay her daughter a surprise visit in the country for Christmas, but the biggest surprise is what they'll find when they arrive. As the small, rural town prepares for its annual Christmas Carnival, new secrets are revealed and old relationships are tested while Madea dishes her own brand of Christmas Spirit to all.
11. THE PRINCESS SWITCH
What happens when Chicago baker Stacy meets a soon-to-be princess who looks exactly like her? Well, they trade places, of course. With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince.
12. THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES
The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa - as you've never seen him before - and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it's too late.
13. A CHRISTMAS PRINCE: THE ROYAL WEDDING
A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown in A Christmas Prince (you can watch the original on Netflix as well), the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding.
However their plans are jeopardised when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.
14. ANGELA'S CHRISTMAS
Based on the beloved children’s book by Frank McCourt, Angela’s Christmas is a funny, heartwarming and poignant story about the power of family and the innocent desire of a child to ensure everyone is safe, warm and loved at Christmas time.
Approve of our list? What films would you add? Tell us in the comments section below.