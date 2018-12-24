What's on the menu for politicians this Christmas?
We see them at rallies, in parliament and on telly fighting their parties causes, but when it comes to the festive season, politicians are just like you and I.
It's a time for family and food. TimesLIVE spoke to some politicians about their Christmas meals and what they would have on the menu.
Phumzile van Damme - DA
"It's not a proper Christmas lunch if there is no dombolo [dumplings] on the menu," said Van Damme.
Known for competently holding her own on the tough ground that is parliament, Van Damme says her hectic political schedule keeps her away not only from her family, but also her books.
She looks forward to adding to her African literature collection and getting back to her reading ways over the festive period.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - IFP
Ever since IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa's mother died in 2007, the family has tried, unsuccessfully to replicate her lamb stew.
He says this meal was the highlight of the family's gatherings and Christmas lunch has not been the same since the matriarch's passing.
"We had a function in July and my eldest sister applied her mind to the recipe, hoping she could get it as close as possible to my mother's stew. But she didn't get it right," said Hlengwa.
He is glad that the break from his parliamentary schedule will allow him to spend time with his young son, who starts Grade 1 in 2019.
Petrus Groenewald - FF+
The Freedom Front Plus's Petrus Groenewald told TimesLIVE that any meal he enjoyed with his family was good because his political work kept him away from his loved ones for long periods.
"For me, the important thing is that it is a day that we thank the almighty for keeping us safe and healthy throughout the year. It is a gathering of love and peace," he said.
Pule Mabe - ANC
The ANC spokesperson says he has gone "green" and urges South Africans to do the same.
The Christmas table at his house will be decked with salads more than anything.
"All of us need to eat healthy throughout the year, especially over the festive break, so we will be in better health to tackle the challenges of the new year," said Mabe.
Bantu Holomisa - UDM
As far as the leader of the UDM, Bantu Holomisa, is concerned, Christmas lunch might as well be cancelled if there is no lamb and samp on the menu.
And not just that, there must be plenty of food to cater for the annual festive gathering at his home where his community is also welcome.
"In my community, I don't even send out invitations because everyone knows they are welcome to spend the big day with me and my family. We prepare traditional beer and food such as umngqusho [samp] so that everyone has a great time and enjoys a good meal," said Holomisa.
Cheryllyn Dudley - ACDP
The grandmother of six will have her hands full babysitting her grandchildren.
Dudley said: "I'm very lucky that my husband enjoys being in the kitchen and is a pretty neat cook whose specialities include chicken and fish dishes."
The ACDP MP said that any meal that included salted beef was a winner in her books.