What's on the menu for politicians this Christmas?

We see them at rallies, in parliament and on telly fighting their parties causes, but when it comes to the festive season, politicians are just like you and I.

It's a time for family and food. TimesLIVE spoke to some politicians about their Christmas meals and what they would have on the menu.

Phumzile van Damme - DA

"It's not a proper Christmas lunch if there is no dombolo [dumplings] on the menu," said Van Damme.