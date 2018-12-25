Inside the business of SA's professional YouTubers

YouTube has become a successful social media platform that allows users to view, upload and share audiovisual content.

It has also become a lucrative money-generating platform that has established the careers of many content producers, social commentators and lifestyle and beauty enthusiasts.



Professional YouTubers have already made a name for themselves in much of the developed world. Now the rest of the world is catching up - including SA. TimesLIVE spoke to four South African YouTubers who have turned their passions into full-blown careers.



1. Mihlali Ndamase



Professional YouTuber and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, 22, has a total of 6.1-million views and a subscriber base of over 107,000 who keep up with her lifestyle and beauty videos.

Her make-up tutorials and fashion vlogs have allowed her to collaborate with beauty brands such as Bobbi Brown, Essence Cosmetics and NYX Professional Makeup, who have sponsored her videos.

Since she started making videos in 2016, she has also collaborated on social media campaigns with major brands like MAC Cosmetics, Vodacom, Nedbank and Telkom.

"When one starts a YouTube channel, they should monetise their content by creating an Adsense account, which will be linked to their channel. That way Google can pay them for the content they put out." said Ndamase.

On the sustainability of being a YouTuber, Ndamase said adapting to the new and ever-changing offerings on the platform and keeping up with viewers' changing interests will allow one to stay relevant.