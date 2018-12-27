Study at INTEC College to become a certified childcare professional

“If we are to break the cycle of poverty, we need to educate the children of the poor.” – President Cyril Ramaphosa, SoNA 2018

The current modern family unit has seen a greater prominence of working mums. Early childcare development is seen as beneficial to the growth of a child in his most formative years.

A 2016 article by StatsSA highlighted the importance of early childhood development as well as the number of children who could benefit from it.

Key points included:

“The first one thousand days in a child’s life could hold the key to unlocking his/her lifelong potential. By the age of five, almost 90% of a child’s brain will be developed. These are the formative years where factors such as adequate healthcare, good nutrition, good quality childcare and nurturing, a clean and safe environment, early learning and stimulation will, to a large extent, influence his/her future as an adult

“According to a new report released by StatsSA based on the findings of the General Household Survey data, Early childhood development in SA, 2016, there were close to 7.2 million children aged 0–6 in SA in 2016. The report focuses on the latest evidence in early childhood development of children aged 0–6.”

It is during these years that external factors play a pivotal role in moulding a child’s behaviour pattern. Mental and emotional development is influenced by cognitive processes as well as social interaction. Despite the urgent need for educare, SA still must overcome the hurdle of accessibility. A lack of cooperation between the public and private sphere has prevented the adequate provision of services in preparatory schools.

Another major factor is affordability, creating an issue for parents who want to send their kids for educare but simply cannot afford it. Costs are not regulated and as such are often expensive. The lack of trained staff and unregistered creches is another issue that needs to be addressed.