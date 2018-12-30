Lifestyle

Book Extract

How to know if you're really a South African

Boerewors, bunny chows and fake Ray-Bans at robots. A new book by Hagen Engler celebrates some of the things that make us uniquely South African. Here's an extract ...

30 December 2018 - 00:02 By Hagen Engler

Boerewors, bunny chows and fake Ray-Bans at robots - yes, you're in SA. May we sleep in peace

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Admit it, you loved watching Jacob Zuma's 'Harvey Dent' year unfold Lifestyle
  2. 5 tips to survive the sweltering Joburg heat as Gauteng braces for heatwave Lifestyle
  3. How NOT to get robbed while you're asleep on a plane Travel
  4. It's gonna be lit: 5 epic New Year's parties happening around SA Lifestyle
  5. Africa is not for sissies, and other words of advice to our foreign visitors Travel

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X