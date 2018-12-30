Plans for New Year's? Why not countdown early with the kids
30 December 2018 - 00:00
If parents need another reason for giving in to children's demands for Netflix, New Year's Eve provides it.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.