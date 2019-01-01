6 New Year's resolutions our lifestyle editors want you to make
As we say goodbye to 2018, many of us are thinking about how to live our absolute best lives in 2019. Take inspiration from what our editors say about making positive changes
1. BUY LESS, CHOOSE WELL
"Be a bit more aware of your overall consumption in all areas of your life," says decor editor Leana Schoeman. "Whatever you buy for your home, make it a priority to invest in pieces that are well made, timeless and long lasting, manufactured from sustainable materials and locally produced."
Fashion director Sharon Becker says the same applies to fashion, "buy quality, not quantity".
2. GET ENOUGH SLEEP
"Make time to sleep as much as you need (which I never do). Enough sleep means waking up rested, without needing an infusion of espresso to get moving," says health and fitness writer Claire Keeton.
3. READ MORE LOCAL FICTION
"Read more local fiction. It is through our stories that we know ourselves and fiction creates empathy and insight," says contribution books editor Michelle Magwood.
Books editor Jennifer Platt agress that you should make a resoultion to read books by our wonderful South African authors. That said, she adds "please think hard before making any promises to yourself about reading 100 books in a year or three a week. Reading is a pleasure and should never become a chore".
4. TRY MORE BLUSHED MAKE-UP LOOKS
"Blush is your best friend when wanting to look youthful and fresh-faced," says beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi.
"Arm yourself with a cream blush or creamy lipstick in a pink or red shade that complements your skin tone and take inspiration from Korean beauty trends to maximise your blushed look.
"After applying your foundation and concealer, dab a bit of blush or lipstick on the eyelids and lips and blend out until it’s just a veil of colour. Apply some blush or lipstick on the cheeks in the area directly under the eyes and bridge of the nose and blend until barely there. It takes less than five minutes and the impact is worth it."
5. BE MINDFUL ABOUT WHAT YOU EAT
"It’s always good to start a new year by taking a fresh look at one’s diet. It sounds so boring but it can make a huge difference to your life and your health," says food editor Hilary Biller.
"Eat less, incorporate more greens and fruit. Replace meat with affordable and versatile pulses. Cut back on takeouts, do more cooking at home and become more mindful of what you are eating."
6. BE MORE RESPONSIBLE ON THE ROAD
"People need to be more responsible when it comes to drinking and driving," says motoring editor Thomas Falkiner. "We all need to grow up. With Uber and taxify available, there is no excuse. Speed doesn’t kill; drunk driving does."