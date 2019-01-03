Beauty to books: what'll be trending in 2019
Out with the old year and in with new trends. Sunday Times LifeStyle editors give us insight into what will be hot in their fields this year
HILARY BILLER: FOOD EDITOR
The worldwide trend is cutting back on sugar. Start by cutting it out of tea and coffee. Become aware and read the labels on products and you will be surprised how much sugar is used in the manufacture of food, even savoury products. South Africans love to bake and in most recipes the sugar can easily be halved or substituted with healthier natural sweeteners like xylitol.
CLAIRE KEETON: HEALTH AND FITNESS WRITER
Twenty nineteen will see strangers who enjoy similar outdoor activities in cities meeting up to do them together safely – eg trail runners meeting up in Cape Town to run on Table Mountain – and forming free-spirited communities.
LEANA SCHOEMAN: DÉCOR EDITOR
I am quite excited about Patone’s colour of the year for 2019. Living Coral has such warm, positive and vibrant characteristics and is a great colour for almost any application. I’m certain the world of design and interiors will embrace this beautifully for years to come.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2019, PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral - an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge. Sociable and spirited, the engaging nature of Living Coral welcomes and encourages lighthearted activity. Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression. #COY2019
JENNIFER PLATT: BOOKS EDITOR
I think we will see quite a few more novels and non-fiction books in relation to the environment. There will probably be more books on our economy and land reform. Internationally, there will be a slew of titles about Trump and the Russians and, hopefully, there will be a bestseller called The End of Trump.
MICHELE MAGWOOD: BOOKS CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
"Uplit" was buzzword at 2018’s Frankfurt Book Fair (where new books are sold to publishers). Readers want uplifting, hopeful books and the search for the next Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine is on.
NOKUBONGA THUSI: BEAUTY EDITOR
I’m excited to see people trying the mixed-matched eyeshadow and lip looks as seen at Rodarte. That very ’80s make-up trend is filtering back, with bright-blue eye shadow matched with a statement red lip. It’s quite out there but I think it’s a trend that can look beautiful worn with some modern refinement, graphic lines and a whole lot of guts.
THOMAS FALKINER: MOTORING EDITOR
I’m excited about driving the Porsche 911. I’m a big Porsche fan and the new one [revealed at the LA motor show] is coming out this year.
SHARON BECKER: FASHION DIRECTOR
A 2019 trend will be slow fashion versus fast fashion which goes hand in hand with buying quality rather than quantity. I think people are becoming a lot more aware of what they buy and where they are buying from. Just a little bit more conscious.