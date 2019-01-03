Beauty to books: what'll be trending in 2019

HILARY BILLER: FOOD EDITOR

The worldwide trend is cutting back on sugar. Start by cutting it out of tea and coffee. Become aware and read the labels on products and you will be surprised how much sugar is used in the manufacture of food, even savoury products. South Africans love to bake and in most recipes the sugar can easily be halved or substituted with healthier natural sweeteners like xylitol.

CLAIRE KEETON: HEALTH AND FITNESS WRITER

Twenty nineteen will see strangers who enjoy similar outdoor activities in cities meeting up to do them together safely – eg trail runners meeting up in Cape Town to run on Table Mountain – and forming free-spirited communities.