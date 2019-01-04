Four reasons the hookah pipe is one of the #ThingsToAvoidIn2019

Quitting smoking is one of the most popular resolutions for the new year. The following are reasons why it’s a good idea to throw away that hookah pipe.

Hookah pipe linked to diabetes

On January 3 2019, the Daily Mail reported that hubbly bubbly smoke slightly increased the risk of diabetes.

This is according to experts at the UK’s Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

Hookah pipe smokers are more likely to gain weight and suffer from from type 2 diabetes than non-smokers.