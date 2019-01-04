Four reasons the hookah pipe is one of the #ThingsToAvoidIn2019
Quitting smoking is one of the most popular resolutions for the new year. The following are reasons why it’s a good idea to throw away that hookah pipe.
Hookah pipe linked to diabetes
On January 3 2019, the Daily Mail reported that hubbly bubbly smoke slightly increased the risk of diabetes.
This is according to experts at the UK’s Brighton and Sussex Medical School.
Hookah pipe smokers are more likely to gain weight and suffer from from type 2 diabetes than non-smokers.
The hubbly is worse than cigarettes
Contrary to popular belief, smoking the pipe is no less harmful than lighting up cigarettes.
In fact, according to Professor Gordon Ferns of the Brighton and Sussex Medical School, the hookah pipe is more detrimental.
This is because a pipe-smoking session generally lasts longer than it takes to finish a cigarette. As such, pipe smokers inhale more toxins.
He said: “A single session of hookah smoking may be equivalent to more than a packet of cigarettes, and the inhaled toxic compounds may be even greater.”
Cancerous infections found among hookah pipe smokers
In June 2018, the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) reported that cancerous infections were not exclusive to cigarette smokers and had been detected among people who enjoy the hookah pipe.
Cansa health specialist Professor Michael Herbst explained that according to research conducted by the association, pipe smokers inhale around 100 puffs per session, whereas a single cigarette can be consumed in about 10 puffs.
He said: “People often believe because the smoke is filtered through water, the harmful products are removed. However, the only thing the water may do is cool down the smoke a little bit.”
Hookah pipe herpes warning
According to a SowetanLIVE report, sharing a pipe with someone who has herpes exposes smokers to an infection risk.
TB is another infection one can pick up by passing the pipe around and sharing it with someone who is already infected.