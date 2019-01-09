Forest Whitaker more scared of playing Desmond Tutu than Idi Amin

Hollywood star Forest Whitaker has played hitmen, gangsters, and bloodthirsty dictator Idi Amin.

But nothing scared him more than portraying South African Nobel peace prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu in the new film The Forgiven.

"I was very intimidated, really afraid," the legendary actor said as the film opened in Europe. "I asked myself: 'Can I do this?' A number of times I thought maybe I should just withdraw.

"I wanted to (play him) but I wanted to make sure that he'd be happy with whatever I did."

But how could the towering, bear-like Whitaker be convincing as the diminutive anti-apartheid campaigner, now 87?

"My voice is very different from his, and then there's the accent - there was a lot of things that made me be concerned. All caused me great fear," said the actor who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Amin in The Last King of Scotland.

"So all I could do was to try to portray the spirit and the soul of this man that was so important to South Africa, and in so many ways to the world."

Whitaker made a name playing Charlie Parker in Clint Eastwood's jazz biopic, Bird, which earned him a best actor award at the Cannes film festival in 1988.

'FORGIVENESS IS COMPLICATED'

The 57-year-old Texan, who has thrown himself into charity and conflict resolution work in Africa since playing Amin in 2006, said he has long been an admirer of Tutu, an Anglican cleric who headed South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The body was set up to get to the truth of murders and other crimes committed under the former whites-only government, and could provide amnesty for repenting perpetrators who revealed all they knew.

The Forgiven, which was adapted by Roland Joffe, the maker of the The Killing Fields and The Mission, turns on the way Tutu was forced to deal with people who would once happily have killed him - including a former member of a government death squad seeking clemency before the TRC.

WATCH | The movie trailer for The Forgiven