Did you know Lucy Liu was an artist? Actress gets her first museum show

Liu works in mediums including painting, sculpture, collage, silkscreen, video and found objects, addressing themes of security, salvation and "the long-term effects of personal relationships on our physical and emotional selves," according to the Ryan Foundation.

A key artwork will be Liu's installation Lost and Found, which consists of discarded objects Liu picks up on her travels, hidden in around 200 handmade books. Visitors can pick up the books, open them, and replace them anywhere within the installation, contributing to a cycle of rediscovery.

In the show, a parallel will be drawn between Lost and Found and Rao's Stabbing at Immortality: Building a Better Jellyfish, as both works invite viewers to examine ordinary-seeming objects that appear more peculiar when observed close-up.

Lucy Liu and Shubigi Rao:Unhomed Belongings will be open, free to the public, from January 12 to February 24 at the Stamford Gallery in the National Museum of Singapore.