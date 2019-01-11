Win VIP movie tickets to watch the new drama On the Basis of Sex

On the Basis of Sex is a much-anticipated new drama coming to South African cinemas on January 25.

The film tells the inspiring true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg (now an associate justice of the US Supreme Court) who worked as a struggling attorney with her husband, Marty, to bring a ground-breaking tax case before the US Court of Appeals.

She knew the case could change the direction of her career and the way the US courts viewed gender discrimination.

Directed by Mimi Leder (Deep Impact, The Leftovers), the film's talented cast includes Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything) and Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name) as the Ginsburgs, as well as Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston.

Leder said she had a visceral response upon reading the script, written by Daniel Stiepleman, who is also Ginsburg’s real-life nephew. “I have to make this movie,” she said. “I have to tell this story. I immediately identified with Justice Ginsburg’s journey to who she was meant to be.”

Watch the trailer