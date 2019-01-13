Photography
IN PICTURES | These ceremonial African dances will mesmerise you
Two legendary photographers who have roamed Africa's remotest parts for four decades have published perhaps their most stunning book yet, capturing seldom-seen dances and ceremonies
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Two legendary photgraphers who have roamed Africa's remotest parts for four decades have published perhaps their most stunning book yet, capturing seldom-seen dances and ceremonies.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.