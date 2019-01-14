13 new series to stream in January
New year, new binge - these addictive shows are all launching on Showmax in the first month of 2019
There are plenty of reasons to avoid the January blues this year, from Showmax’s first original drama to fresh seasons of your favourite series to brand-new gems that may just become your new addiction.
1. The Girl From St Agnes | Showmax Original
The mysterious death of a schoolgirl at an elite boarding school sets off a desperate hunt for the truth. It seems everyone has something to hide in this gripping South African drama filmed in the Midlands.
Planned release date: January 31 2019
2. The Bold Type season 2 | First on Showmax
The second season of this feisty, fashion series debuts this month. Things are going well for these three young women working at a New York magazine. Jane’s first major article is published, and Sutton and Kat are both given a second chance at love. But this new season isn't going to stay so polite ...
Watch now »
3. Room 104 season 2 | First and Only on Showmax
When you enter Room 104, you don't know what will happen next or if you'll ever return... This new season brings a fresh anthology of terrifying, funny, strange and macabre tales, each episode a unique experience.
Watch now »
4. Siren season 2 Part 1 | First on Showmax
Now that they know mermaids are real, the people of Bristol Cove have to learn to live with them. But the mermaids are nothing like the fairy tales - they’re angry and out for revenge, and determined to take back the ocean.
Planned release date: January 25 2019
5. Victoria season 2
Victoria returns to her royal duties soon after giving birth, only to find the men in her court think they can take over from her - particularly her husband, Prince Albert. But they had better watch out for one of the greatest monarchs in history.
Watch now »
6. The Good Doctor season 1
Shaun Murphy is a brilliant surgeon, but his autism makes it hard to build personal connections. Giving up the calm of the countryside for a busy city hospital, can his brilliance make up for his social problems in this medical drama?
Watch now »
7. Snatch season 1 to 2
Young hustlers discover a cache of stolen gold. It will make them rich - but they’ll need to stay one step ahead if they don't want to end up on the wrong side of London's underworld. Loosely based on the cult-classic Guy Ritchie movie.
Watch now »
8. Superstore season 3
Cloud 9 is back after being destroyed in a tornado. There’s plenty to do before the doors open, from restocking the shelves in record time to dealing with that kiss between Jonah and Amy. The new season of this wacky workplace comedy promises to be just as hilarious as the previous ones.
Watch now »
9. SWAT season 1
Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson leads a top SWAT team on the very streets where he escaped a life of crime. He tries to straddle the two worlds - but when the chips are down, his team brings their best to take down criminals.
Watch now »
10. Devious Maids season 1 to 4
You never know who's listening. Working for Beverly Hills' most powerful families, four maids have access to some incredible gossip and, like their bosses, they are not above using dirt to get what they want.
Watch now »
11. Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas season 1
Wyatt Cenac is as funny as he is serious and takes his wit around the US to tackle tough topics and investigate real-world solutions. Not afraid to talk to anyone, he goes to the heart of local problems in this doccie series.
Watch now »
12. Playing House season 3
Maggie and Emma face their biggest test yet: not the baby, not work, not the bossy neighbours, but medical news that would stop any of us in our tracks. Luckily the two besties have not lost any of their crazy humour.
Watch now »
13. Nashville season 5
Juliette has survived the plane crash, but with terrible injuries. The show must go on at Highway 65, however, as Rayna plans a new album and tries to save the label from bankruptcy.
Watch now »
