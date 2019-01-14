#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 - Twitter tips on how to make the most of the new year
As can be expected around this time, social media is abuzz with tips on how to make the new year better than the previous one.
The hashtag #ThingsToAvoidIn2019 has been among the top social media trends for the past week.
Some of the tips are hilarious while others are ridiculous at best.
Amid the memes and jokes, there are also some pearls of wisdom that people would be wise to take seriously.
Judging by wide variety of the posts, you can tell that 2018 dished out a lot of life-changing and eye-opening events for many people.
#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 Forcing anything SHIPS, whether it's friendSHIP, relationSHIP, partnerSHIP stop. It was never for you! pic.twitter.com/ZWem7MgVAh— 26 DEC.👑birthday🎈🎉 (@lelOo_baby) January 3, 2019
Procrastination. The longer you take before you do it, the lower the chances get of you actually doing it. #ThingsToAvoidIn2019— Samuel Wanjohi (@samdablew) January 3, 2019
#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 Overthinking myself into situations that don't exist, ending up with me pushing people away for no logical reason pic.twitter.com/YK1llMbPvq— TweetGuru (@justkholii__) January 3, 2019
Laziness, lest poverty catches up. #ThingsToAvoidIn2019— Samuel Wanjohi (@samdablew) January 3, 2019
#ThingsToAvoidIn2019— Bishop Sam (@TheBishopSam) January 3, 2019
Minding other people's business pic.twitter.com/U1JdgLlOB4
Thinking that i deserve a chocolate bar on my way home after working hard at the gym😂#ThingsToAvoidIn2019— Kui_ikumbu (@missB_francis) January 3, 2019
#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 Depression and negative vibes pic.twitter.com/00KzmRw2yr— Badman_drip_Zaddy💦 (@Striictly_Zandy) January 3, 2019
#ThingsToAvoidIn2019— MabeleChristine (@MabeleChristin1) January 3, 2019
Claiming a married man as being yours!
#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 Getting into debt trying to impress people pic.twitter.com/VzCQl0WfJK— Village Headman (@samnyakudya) January 3, 2019
Having unreliable business partners #ThingsToAvoidIn2019— Tyson Mabena (@MrGroovenation) January 3, 2019