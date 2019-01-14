Lifestyle

#ThingsToAvoidIn2019 - Twitter tips on how to make the most of the new year

14 January 2019 - 06:19 By Ntokozo Miya
Getting into debt is one of the #ThingsToAvoidIn2019, according to people on Twitter.
Image: 123RF/Michael Thompson

As can be expected around this time, social media is abuzz with tips on how to make the new year better than the previous one. 

The hashtag #ThingsToAvoidIn2019 has been among the top social media trends for the past week.

Some of the tips are hilarious while others are ridiculous at best. 

Amid the memes and jokes, there are also some pearls of wisdom that people would be wise to take seriously.

Judging by wide variety of the posts, you can tell that 2018 dished out a lot of life-changing and eye-opening events for many people.

