South Africa is the 5th most 'Instagrammable' country in the world

15 January 2019 - 09:46 By Odwa Mjo
Bo-Kaap is one of the most Instagrammable places in Cape Town.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

South Africa has made it to the Top 5 most Instagram-worthy countries in 2019, according to a survey by Big 7 Travel Media. 

Thanks to its hiking trails, mountain views, beaches and ocean views, South Africa has surpassed 45 countries, with Durban and Cape Town identified as some of the best places for Instagram shots in the country.

The survey is based on the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results from Big 7 media readers and votes from a panel of travel experts. 

Australia topped the list, followed by Hong Kong, Canada in third place and Indonesia in fourth place. 

The most notable Instagram spots in Cape Town include the Diving Board Rock on Table Mountain at number one, followed by the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel, the streets and colourful homes of Bo-Kaap, Cape Point, the Cape Dutch farm Babylonstoren, St James Beach and Kloof Corner.

For Durban, North Beach topped the list, followed by the Botanic Gardens, Umhlanga Lighthouse, Inanda Mountain, Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve, the Durban Natural Science Museum and The Valley of 1,000 Hills.  

