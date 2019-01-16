Lifestyle

Ellen DeGeneres takes a crack at the record for most-liked Instagram post

The comedian has come up with a cunning plan to steal the title of most-liked Instagram post from the egg that beat reality TV star Kylie Jenner's record

16 January 2019 - 15:59 By Luke Bayett
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
To get 2019 off to an “eggcelent” start, a picture of an egg posted on Instagram has comically broken the world record for the most-liked post on the social media platform.

Calling to question the reason and rationality of global internet users, the picture has thus far accumulated over 45 million likes, trumping the previous record of 18 million held by reality TV star Kylie Jenner. 

In response to this defeat, Jenner posted a video on Instagram, showing herself cracking an egg on a pavement with the caption: “Take that little egg!” 

Take that little egg

The battle for the most-liked Instagram post did not end there however, as another celebrity took a crack at winning the title. 

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres combined images of Jenner and the infamous egg, creating a creature she dubbed Edward Shellington Jenner III. She posted a photo of 'Edward' on Instagram along with a simple mathematical equation: “According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever! The egg + @kylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum.” 

DeGeneres' post has since gained over four million likes making it the star's most-liked Instagram post to date.

