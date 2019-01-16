Remembering Aaliyah: 5 things you didn't know about the Princess of R&B

If the talented R&B star Aaliyah had not died 18 years ago, she would have turned 40 on January 16.

The singer died at the age of 22 when her plane crashed a minute after takeoff, Rolling Stone reports. It was leaving the Bahamas where she had filmed the music video for Rock the Boat.

Aaliyah’s legacy continues today, through musicians such as Drake and Frank Ocean covering her songs and her fashion sense influencing the likes of Ciara and Boity. Yet, despite being a big star, Aaliyah was shrouded in mystery and liked to keep it that way.

“People feel like they own you in this business and, to a certain degree, they do,” she told Vibe magazine in 2001. “But there’s a part of me that will always be just for me.”

True! However, we can still reveal some interesting facts about Aaliyah:

1. SHE WAS GLADYS KNIGHT'S NIECE

The legendary soul singer Gladys Knight was her aunt through marriage. Knight was the wife of Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson, who at different points managed the careers of his niece, ex-wife, R. Kelly and Toni Braxton, Metro reports.

2. SHE HAD A RELATIONSHIP WITH R. KELLY

Aaliyah released her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number when she was 14. It sold over a million copies, according to Rolling Stone.

The album’s name is contentious considering allegations R. Kelly married the starlet at the age of just 15, says a Vibe article published in 1995.