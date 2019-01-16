Art
Toto's hit 'Africa' will forever play on an endless loop in Namib desert
The National Public Radio (NPR) website reports that a Namibian-German artist called Max Siedentopf has set up a sound installation called Toto Forever in the Namib desert. With six speakers mounted on plinths hooked up to an MP3 player, the installation promises to play Toto's famous Africa hit "for all eternity."
The artist reportedly installed the artwork in December while with family in Namibia. The speakers and the MP3 player — loaded only with the legendary song — are powered by solar energy. The installation should, therefore, be able to run "for all eternity."
Max Siedentopf was apparently inspired by the recent resurgence in interest for the 1982 Toto track. "I was very intrigued by this and wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa," Siedentopf wrote to NPR.
"The Namibian desert — which is, with 55 million years, the oldest desert in the world — seemed to be the perfect spot for this."