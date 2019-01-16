Toto's hit 'Africa' will forever play on an endless loop in Namib desert

The National Public Radio (NPR) website reports that a Namibian-German artist called Max Siedentopf has set up a sound installation called Toto Forever in the Namib desert. With six speakers mounted on plinths hooked up to an MP3 player, the installation promises to play Toto's famous Africa hit "for all eternity."

The artist reportedly installed the artwork in December while with family in Namibia. The speakers and the MP3 player — loaded only with the legendary song — are powered by solar energy. The installation should, therefore, be able to run "for all eternity."