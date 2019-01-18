Netflix called out for using real-life disaster footage in 'Bird Box'

Streaming giant Netflix has come under fire for using footage of a real-life disaster in two of its shows: the sci-fi television series Travelers, and the smash horror movie Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock.

The footage is taken from one of the deadliest disasters in recent Canadian history - the 2013 derailment of a train transporting crude oil, which resulting in an explosion that killed 47 people in the Quebec town Lac-Mégantic.

A clip of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, which was apparently sourced from a stock agency, appears in the opening scenes of Bird Box where it forms part of a fictional newscast. This newscast sets the scene for the apocalyptic scenario that drives the movie's plot.

In Travelers, it's used to illustrate a fictional nuclear attack on London.