Here's when the long-awaited 'Tolkien' biopic will hit the big screen

Distributor Fox Searchlight has announced a May 10 US release date for Tolkien, its biographical film about the high school years of South African-born British author J. R. R. Tolkien.

Tolkien's school friendships, his romance with eventual wife Edith Bratt, and his World War I experiences all informed the Oxford University professor's outlook and writing.

The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings have more recently enjoyed a surge in popularity through the enormous critical and box office successes of six related films released between 2001 and 2014.