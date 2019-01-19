Lifestyle

Here's when the long-awaited 'Tolkien' biopic will hit the big screen

19 January 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892 - 1973), the SA-born author of 'The Hobbit'.
Image: Getty Images

Distributor Fox Searchlight has announced a May 10 US release date for Tolkien, its biographical film about the high school years of South African-born British author J. R. R. Tolkien.

Tolkien's school friendships, his romance with eventual wife Edith Bratt, and his World War I experiences all informed the Oxford University professor's outlook and writing.

The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings have more recently enjoyed a surge in popularity through the enormous critical and box office successes of six related films released between 2001 and 2014.

The Tolkien film stars Nicholas Hoult of the X-Men movies, a British actor who previously played US writer J. D. Salinger in 2017 Rebel in the Rye.

Fellow Brit Lily Collins of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones plays Edith.

The film was written by Stephen Beresford (Pride) and David Gleeson. It was directed by Finland's Dome Karukoski, whose previous films Heart of a Lion, Forbidden Fruit, Lapland Odyssey, and Tom of Finland, have been well received in his homeland and abroad, the latter two featuring a measure of English and otherwise non-Finnish language dialogue.

