Here's when the long-awaited 'Tolkien' biopic will hit the big screen
Distributor Fox Searchlight has announced a May 10 US release date for Tolkien, its biographical film about the high school years of South African-born British author J. R. R. Tolkien.
Tolkien's school friendships, his romance with eventual wife Edith Bratt, and his World War I experiences all informed the Oxford University professor's outlook and writing.
The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings have more recently enjoyed a surge in popularity through the enormous critical and box office successes of six related films released between 2001 and 2014.
The Tolkien film stars Nicholas Hoult of the X-Men movies, a British actor who previously played US writer J. D. Salinger in 2017 Rebel in the Rye.
Fellow Brit Lily Collins of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones plays Edith.
The film was written by Stephen Beresford (Pride) and David Gleeson. It was directed by Finland's Dome Karukoski, whose previous films Heart of a Lion, Forbidden Fruit, Lapland Odyssey, and Tom of Finland, have been well received in his homeland and abroad, the latter two featuring a measure of English and otherwise non-Finnish language dialogue.