Insight: Lingerie

Sexy but sober? Post #MeToo, knickers are in a twist

Seduction has long been the bottom line for selling lingerie, but it may no longer be fitting

"We haven't yet found a better way of selling knickers than a beautiful bottom," says Sarah Stagliano, one of a new breed of French lingerie designers grappling with how to make exciting underwear in the age of #MeToo. With G-strings and push-up bras losing their allure as ultra sexiness gives way to comfort, and the whole idea of seduction being questioned, designers are grappling with how to be interesting without objectifying women.