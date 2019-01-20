Insight: Lingerie
Sexy but sober? Post #MeToo, knickers are in a twist
Seduction has long been the bottom line for selling lingerie, but it may no longer be fitting
"We haven't yet found a better way of selling knickers than a beautiful bottom," says Sarah Stagliano, one of a new breed of French lingerie designers grappling with how to make exciting underwear in the age of #MeToo. With G-strings and push-up bras losing their allure as ultra sexiness gives way to comfort, and the whole idea of seduction being questioned, designers are grappling with how to be interesting without objectifying women.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.