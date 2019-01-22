Lifestyle

And the 2019 Oscar nominees are ...

Here's which films, actors and actresses are in with a shot of taking home a coveted gold statue at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24

22 January 2019 - 16:26 By staff reporter
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have earned Oscar nominations for their performances in 'A Star is Born'.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have earned Oscar nominations for their performances in 'A Star is Born'.
Image: Supplied

BEST PICTURE

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

WATCH | Trailers for all the films up for a Best Picture Oscar in 2019

From 'Black Panther' to 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 2018 was a great year for film. But which movie will win the coveted Oscar for Best Picture? If you ...
Lifestyle
50 minutes ago

BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close for The Wife

Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio for Roma

BEST ACTOR

Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale for Vice

Viggo Mortensen for Green Book

Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate

'A Star is Born': an electrifyingly fresh take on a film as old as showbiz itself

Lady Gaga plays a very credible rising star in Bradley Cooper's refreshing directorial debut of the fourth remake of 'A Star is Born'
Lifestyle
3 months ago

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams for Vice

Marina de Tavira for Roma

Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone for The Favourite

Rachel Weisz for The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born

Richard E.Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell for Vice

'BlacKkKlansman' is Spike Lee's most provocative film in decades

Based on the true story of a black cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, 'BlacKkKlansman' is a powerful reminder of how pervasive and tenacious ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón for Roma

Adam McKay for Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

'Isle of Dogs': Wes Anderson animation is delightful, droll & deep

After all of Japan's dogs are deported to Trash Island, a little boy sets off to rescue his furry friend in this animated adventure story that's also ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Shallow from A Star Is Born

All the Stars from Black Panther

I’ll Fight from RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

LISTEN | All the tracks nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar in 2019

Good movies are made even more memorable by a brilliant soundtrack. Here's which tracks cracked an Academy Award nomination this year
Lifestyle
20 minutes ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lion explodes on to kill scene, scattering vultures and shocking ... Travel
  2. WATCH | The new R500m water park in Mogale City is one big Happy Island Lifestyle
  3. 13 new series to stream in January Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Hear them roar! 7 times lions showed us why they are royalty Travel
  5. Turbo goodness on the Discovery Channel this January Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X