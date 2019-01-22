And the 2019 Oscar nominees are ...
Here's which films, actors and actresses are in with a shot of taking home a coveted gold statue at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24
BEST PICTURE
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST ACTRESS
Glenn Close for The Wife
Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman for The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio for Roma
BEST ACTOR
Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale for Vice
Viggo Mortensen for Green Book
Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams for Vice
Marina de Tavira for Roma
Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone for The Favourite
Rachel Weisz for The Favourite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali for Green Book
Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born
Richard E.Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell for Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
Adam McKay for Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Shallow from A Star Is Born
All the Stars from Black Panther
I’ll Fight from RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs