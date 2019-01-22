'Black Panther' & Netflix make history as 2019 Oscar nominees announced

The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday in the pre-dawn hours in Hollywood by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp The Favourite lead the pack with a whopping 10 Oscar nominations each.

Popular musical romance A Star Is Born and Dick Cheney biopic Vice finished with eight nominations each, while superhero blockbuster Black Panther finished with seven.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The sweeping success of Roma is history-making for streaming giant Netflix, marking its first nomination for best picture, and also first in other top categories like best director and best actress.

The black and white film snatched up nods for best supporting actress, best foreign film and a swirl of other nominations.

But The Favourite scored a bit of a surprise with its stellar haul. While nominations for its trio of stars — Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz — were a near-lock, its flight to the top of the list was not.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos also got a nod in the Best Director Category.