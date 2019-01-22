LISTEN | All the tracks nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar in 2019
WHEN A COWBOY TRADES HIS SPURS FOR WINGS
From the movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Written by: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Performed by: Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson
THE PLACE WHERE LOST THINGS GO
From the movie: Mary Poppins Returns
Written by: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Performed by: Emily Blunt
I'LL FIGHT
From the documentary: RBG
Written by: Diane Warren
Performed by: Jennifer Hudson
ALL THE STARS
From the movie: Black Panther
Written by: Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sounwave and Al Shux
Performed by: Kendrick Lamar and SZA
SHALLOW
From the movie: A Star is Born
Written by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
Performed by: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
• The 91st Academy Awards are taking place on February 24 in Hollywood.