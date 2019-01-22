Lifestyle

LISTEN | All the tracks nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar in 2019

Good movies are made even more memorable by a brilliant soundtrack. Here's which tracks cracked an Academy Award nomination this year

22 January 2019 - 17:16 By staff reporter
Tim Blake Nelson as the title character in 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'. He also performs the movie's Oscar-nominated track 'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings'.
WHEN A COWBOY TRADES HIS SPURS FOR WINGS

From the movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Written by: David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Performed by: Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson

THE PLACE WHERE LOST THINGS GO

From the movie: Mary Poppins Returns

Written by: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Performed by: Emily Blunt

I'LL FIGHT

From the documentary: RBG

Written by: Diane Warren

Performed by: Jennifer Hudson

ALL THE STARS

From the movie: Black Panther

Written by: Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sounwave and Al Shux

Performed by: Kendrick Lamar and SZA

SHALLOW

From the movie: A Star is Born

Written by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Performed by: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga 

The 91st Academy Awards are taking place on February 24 in Hollywood.

