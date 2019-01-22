WATCH | This Dunkin Donuts employee dancing with a young man with autism will give you the feels
22 January 2019 - 06:00
A video of a Dunkin Donuts staff member dancing with a young man with autism has been melting hearts on social media.
According to the Huffington Post, Donald Simon, who doesn't talk, was approached by Dunkin Donuts employee Bryan Lara who started dancing along to Lady Gaga's Paparazzi.
The video was uploaded on Instagram by Donald's mother Donna Maxon, who later posted a picture of her son and Lara.