WATCH | This Dunkin Donuts employee dancing with a young man with autism will give you the feels

22 January 2019 - 06:00 By Odwa Mjo
Dunkin Donuts employee Bryan Lara with Donald Simon.
Image: midlerontheroof via Instagram

A video of a Dunkin Donuts staff member dancing with a young man with autism has been melting hearts on social media. 

According to the Huffington Post, Donald Simon, who doesn't talk, was approached by  Dunkin Donuts employee Bryan Lara who started dancing along to Lady Gaga's Paparazzi. 

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Donald's mother Donna Maxon, who later posted a picture of her son and Lara. 

View this post on Instagram

Thumbs Up for Human Kindness...

A post shared by Donna Maxon (@midlerontheroof) on

