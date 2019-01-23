Lifestyle

Appreciating animal memes that keep us entertained

23 January 2019 - 06:42 By Odwa Mjo
The animal memes will bless your day.
The animal memes will bless your day.
Image: Jessica Levitt

Memes have become a more illustrative way for social media users to express themselves. So when #AnimalMemeAppreciation trended on Twitter, tweeps shared some of the most popular and best animal memes that describe any situation.

Whether you're stressed, excited, disappointed or overjoyed, there is always an animal meme fit for the emotion.

From cute puppies to dancing cheetahs, here are some animal meme favourites that dominated social media.

IN MEMES | #DMF bachelor wants a 'moderately pretty woman'

His reasons were surprisingly logical, even though they were hilarious.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN MEMES: Alililili #Jerriswa finally tied the knot!

Twitter is tied of The Queen's death at a wedding theme!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bird Box mania and the memes that took over the internet

Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi thriller is the flick people can't stop talking about.
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lion explodes on to kill scene, scattering vultures and shocking ... Travel
  2. Beyond 'I have a dream': 5 profound quotes from Martin Luther King Jr Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | The new R500m water park in Mogale City is one big Happy Island Lifestyle
  4. The Gladys Knight Super Bowl criticism just ain't going away Lifestyle
  5. 13 new series to stream in January Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X