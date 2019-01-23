Appreciating animal memes that keep us entertained

Memes have become a more illustrative way for social media users to express themselves. So when #AnimalMemeAppreciation trended on Twitter, tweeps shared some of the most popular and best animal memes that describe any situation.

Whether you're stressed, excited, disappointed or overjoyed, there is always an animal meme fit for the emotion.



From cute puppies to dancing cheetahs, here are some animal meme favourites that dominated social media.