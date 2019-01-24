Did 'Black Panther' REALLY deserve best picture Oscar nomination?

This is the climate in which last year’s Marvel Universe smash hit and boundary-breaking Black Panther has been nominated for best picture.

Now, in all awards selections, there is always tension between honouring the best and using the list to send a message about changes in representation and the acknowledgement of new trends.

Black Panther's nomination represents the first time that a superhero film has earned a spot in the most coveted category of the Oscars and not just the technical categories, which are often the best such films can hope for.

Some may see this historic nomination as a cheap nod to the need for recognition by what is still the world’s most coveted film award — earning its spot as a diversity pick, rather than on merit. But the truth is it probably deserves to be there.

After all, if films such as Avatar and The Lord of the Rings and even, dare I say, Braveheart and Titanic, were acceptable nominees for best picture in previous years, then why shouldn’t Black Panther be?