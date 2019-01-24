Did 'Black Panther' REALLY deserve best picture Oscar nomination?
Our film critic weighs in
With the announcement of the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards on Tuesday come the inevitable debates about which films deserve to be on the list, which ones didn’t make it, and whether or not anyone still cares.
In recent years criticism of the racial politics of the Oscars and questions around representation of women have lead to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opening up its membership to reflect a more broadly representative and global film-making community.
Last year, there was also the highly divisive suggestion that judges introduce a special "best popular film" category that one imagines the academy thought would help to keep it relevant — and bolster falling TV viewership — but which was thankfully scrapped after a tsunami-sized backlash.
This is the climate in which last year’s Marvel Universe smash hit and boundary-breaking Black Panther has been nominated for best picture.
Now, in all awards selections, there is always tension between honouring the best and using the list to send a message about changes in representation and the acknowledgement of new trends.
Black Panther's nomination represents the first time that a superhero film has earned a spot in the most coveted category of the Oscars and not just the technical categories, which are often the best such films can hope for.
Some may see this historic nomination as a cheap nod to the need for recognition by what is still the world’s most coveted film award — earning its spot as a diversity pick, rather than on merit. But the truth is it probably deserves to be there.
After all, if films such as Avatar and The Lord of the Rings and even, dare I say, Braveheart and Titanic, were acceptable nominees for best picture in previous years, then why shouldn’t Black Panther be?
It’s a film that has earned its spot largely on the basis of the undeniable effect it has had on popular culture, reflected in its billion dollar-plus takings at the box office. And, yes, a lot of its commercial success is based on the fact that it’s a superhero blockbuster with a black director and predominantly black cast - but being commercially successful shouldn’t mean it’s not best picture material.
What it isn’t, however, is a best picture winner. All kudos to director Ryan Coogler and the cast, but in a year in which the other contenders include Alfonso Cuaron’s beautifully personal Roma, Yorgos Lanthimos’s darkly subversive period drama The Favourite, and Spike Lee’s ingenious take-down of racial prejudice in BlacKkKlansman, among others, Black Panther just doesn’t have the dramatic or emotional chops to take home the golden statue.
It certainly should sit on the nomination list, but if it wins that’s a bend over backwards too far — even for an academy undergoing an identity crisis.