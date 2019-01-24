#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven trends and the responses are hilarious
Death is a sensitive topic, but Twitter lit up as #1stThingIWilllDoInHeaven trended as people shared humorous stories about what they would do when they made it to the afterlife.
From dramatic grand entrances, biblical references, seeing loved ones and asking ancestors all the right questions, Twitter was lit.
Here are some of the funniest tweets from #1stThingWillDoInHeaven.
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is to ask God if Adam was the first man he created followed by eve who created the people they met outside after they were sent out of the garden pic.twitter.com/EvI7ZQVPiX— uwa_returns (@uwa_legit) January 24, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Look for those who used to criticize me on 🌍 pic.twitter.com/unDKFgeZWU— Pule Dawid Tholang (@PuleDawid) January 24, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven Ask God where I can buy a phone and sim card. I cannot survive without the Internet no matter the place pic.twitter.com/iiX1WYextb— uchechi.guinevere (@ucgwen) January 24, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is to look for broda judas and collect my share frm the money he was paid to betray jesus..him think say we no knw😏 omo guy bible don expose u oo pic.twitter.com/M1ENOcOeMu— savage~bitch (@savage_winch) January 24, 2019
Ask God if there’s gonna be a memory reset cause i need to wipe some terrible memories I experienced on earth😭😭 #1stThingIWillDoInHeaven— Ajobaby (@queen_nuela) January 24, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven— Mavira (@maviranum) January 24, 2019
Will look for a socket to plug my phone...The journey was really hectic 😇 pic.twitter.com/GLo1AZrlK9
Imagine you reach there and realise your friends had to bargain for you to be there. #1stThingIWillDoInHeaven pic.twitter.com/t5f7D9d1MF— Oks™ (@kdanioks) January 24, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven is to ask God why I'm BEARDLESS pic.twitter.com/rWJdTJtDjQ— VERY GOOD BAD GUY 🇳🇬 (@keyzeeto_) January 24, 2019
#1stThingIWillDoInHeaven— Buhari's sister🇳🇬 (@DaminaboEric) January 24, 2019
I'll look for the angel that did family paring!
Why is Dangote not my father?
Why is Dangote's Wife not my mother?
Why is Dangote's daughter not my sister?
Why is Dangote's Son not my brother?
Why is Dangote's mother not my Grandma? pic.twitter.com/nYPGouDKGf