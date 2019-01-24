LOL! Mzansi breaks out the memes for Agrizzi’s testimony
If there's one thing we can all be sure of it's that Mzansi is always ready to turn lemons into sweet lemonade when it comes to our never-ending political problems.
So when former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi kicked off 2019 with shocking testimony during the state capture commission of inquiry, it was only a matter of time before South Africans dealt with their disbelief through humour.
Here are some of the best memes to be shared on social media during Agrizzi’s nearly two week testimony:
You're getting exposed. You're getting exposed. Everybody's getting exposed. #Agrizzi #Bosasa pic.twitter.com/nCGC5NnKTF— Sweet Savage 🎈 (@LeratoMannya) January 22, 2019
#StateCapture Angelo Agrizzi was here! 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iVvHShHm9M— S.I.N.K.I. Esq. (@Sinki70) January 22, 2019
Nando's doesn't waste time.....🤣🤣🤣 #Agrizzi #StateCapture pic.twitter.com/xXmI04AKxy— Sam McClear (@McClearance) January 23, 2019
🤣🤣🤣 #Agrizzi new dictionary terms pic.twitter.com/TiiJP5PJS5— Lerato Seutloadi ✊ (@LeratoRSA) January 23, 2019
#Bosasa horror movie 😂😂😂. #StateCaptureInquiry #Agrizzi pic.twitter.com/cMB5xggCa5— Mbovu🇿🇦 (@MluDeGreat) January 22, 2019
#Agrizzi is our national key point. #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/0DS1VdWUmj— CloseRange (@TheBlackspice) January 20, 2019
I act like I'm okay but deep down I'm scared my name is on that list #Agrizzi pic.twitter.com/U5rZNfHp5u— Zoleka Ngomane (@Zoe_Ourjoy) January 22, 2019
Everyone is guilty #bosasa #StateCaptureInquiry #agrizzi #Zondo pic.twitter.com/UwoQuGzc3Z— Yeyeye (@StheSgubhu) January 22, 2019