#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge takes Twitter by storm

25 January 2019 - 14:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The #80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge topped the Twitter trends list.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

It has been a hectic news week, with bombshells galore. To lighten the mood, Tweeps took it upon themselves to come up with something we’ll all enjoy. 

So, it’s a battle of the generations, as Tweeps participate in the #80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge, which quickly dominated the trends list.

Tweeps, some who look like they haven’t aged at all, are posting pictures of themselves, captioning them with their birth year. 

All three generations are convinced they look much better than their rivals.

While we wait for the jury to decide which generation has won, here are some of the pictures from the challenge.

In the meantime, judge for yourself.

80s

90s

 

2000s

 

