'Fifty Shades' author on what to expect from her new romance novel

Fifty Shades of Grey author E L James has written a new, standalone romance novel that will hit shelves internationally in April.

The author of the blockbuster S&M trilogy delves back into romance for her next novel, The Mister, which is set in contemporary London, Cornwall and Eastern Europe.

The Mister centres on an aristocratic young Englishman named Maxim Trevelyan and a woman named Alessia Demachi — mysterious, talented, beautiful, and recently arrived in London "owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past."

When tragedy strikes, Maxim inherits his family's wealth and finds himself unprepared for the responsibility. Meanwhile, he finds himself drawn to the enigmatic Alessia, a passion that leads may to "a roller-coaster ride of danger and desire."

James described the book as a "passionate new romance" and a "Cinderella story for the twenty-first century," stating "Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them."