In numbers: Everything you need to know about Jacob Zuma's Twitter account

Former president Jacob Zuma surprised many when he launched his Twitter account, which has boomed and become a social media favourite for many.



Zuma’s ability to directly interact with the public through his tweets and videos has garnered a huge following for the former president.



He has used this platform to address concerns surrounding his legal matters, to urge South Africans to vote and to occasionally show us some candid pictures and videos of what he gets up to now that he no longer holds public office.

Here are fast facts around the account at the time of publishing this article.

Account started:

November 2018



Number of Tweets:

45



Following:

607



Followers:

180K

Zuma’s first video is, by far, his most retweeted video, at more than 10,000. In the video, the former president put many at ease by confirming that the Twitter account was legitimate and not a parody.