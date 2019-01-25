You can now share your Netflix favourites to Instagram

According to the tweet, all you have to do it "hit the share button next to the title of what you're watching on the Netflix app, and share it directly to your Instagram story" where you can then edit the post like any other Insta.

This option is the newest on a list of third-party platforms like Facebook Messenger and Twitter of which you can share what you're watching.

These publications are limited to displaying the platform's standard cover art but can be further customised with comments, stickers, gifs or anything else Instagram offers in terms of publication editing.

While this feature is currently only available to iOS users, Netflix confirmed to Variety that an Android version is in the works.