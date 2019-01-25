Lifestyle

You can now share your Netflix favourites to Instagram

25 January 2019 - 14:25 By AFP Relaxnews
Now, you can share what you're watching directly to Instagram.
Image: AFP PHOTO / Ryan Anson

Netflix has begun rolling out a new mobile application feature that allows users to share what they're watching to Instagram - but only if you're an iOS device owner.

Earlier this week Netflix insider account See What's Next tweeted a message announcing that users can now share what they're watching in their Instagram Stories.

According to the tweet, all you have to do it "hit the share button next to the title of what you're watching on the Netflix app, and share it directly to your Instagram story" where you can then edit the post like any other Insta.

This option is the newest on a list of third-party platforms like Facebook Messenger and Twitter of which you can share what you're watching.

These publications are limited to displaying the platform's standard cover art but can be further customised with comments, stickers, gifs or anything else Instagram offers in terms of publication editing.

While this feature is currently only available to iOS users, Netflix confirmed to Variety that an Android version is in the works.

