'The Mule' confirms Clint Eastwood's lost his golden touch

He's starred in 72 films and directed 40 of his own but if you had to be brutally honest, Clint Eastwood's career as a filmmaker is chequered in terms of consistency, often questionable politically and his last truly great film was Mystic River, made 15 years ago. Late period Eastwood has tended to be characterised by a certain rushed quality and heavy-handed daubs of jingoism and sentimentality.

Eastwood is a proud Republican who increasingly plays fortissimo heart-pulling odes to the values of Middle America with uneven results, and his latest offering is no exception. It's inspired by a New York Times article by Sam Dolnick that recounted the true story of Leo Sharp - an 90-year-old World War 2 veteran who went from award-winning lily farmer to becoming a driver for the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

Eastwood's film, written by Nick Schenk, gives Sharp a new name (Earl Stone - played by Eastwood), adds 10 years to his age, keeps the lily growing and adds plain-spoken homilies about the importance of family, something Stone has neglected for most of his life.

Just ask his children and his long suffering ex-wife Mary (Dianne Wiest) who have long ago resigned themselves to the fact that Dad will always love his flowers more than he will them.

WATCH | The movie trailer for The Mule