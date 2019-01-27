Humour
The golden rules of lending money to your friends
Money and friends don't mix, but the involvement of cash in friendship is as inevitable as death, taxes and the Proteas choking at the ICC World Cup
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Money and friends don't mix, but the involvement of cash in friendship is as inevitable as death, taxes and the Proteas choking at the ICC World Cup
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.