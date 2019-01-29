Lifestyle

'A public lynching' - Michael Jackson's family slams new documentary

29 January 2019 - 07:08 By Jessica Levitt
Child abuse allegations have followed Michael Jackson - even in death.
Child abuse allegations have followed Michael Jackson - even in death.
Image: AFP/Timothy A. Clary

Leaving Neverland has only been shown at the Sundance Film Festival and has not yet been officially released but it has already become one of the most talked about documentaries of the year.

The film examines allegations of two people who claim they were sexually assaulted by iconic musician Michael Jackson.

It received a standing ovation after it was shown. Critics who watched it called it "haunting" and "terrifying".

The Jackson family has slammed the documentary, however, insisting that those behind it are hoping to cash in on a dead person's legacy, reports CNN.

"We cannot just stand by as this public lynching goes on and the vulture tweeters and others who have never met Michael go after him," said the family in a statement.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson were both regular visitors to the Neverland Ranch and previously supported MJ in his denials around child abuse allegations.

It was only after the singer's death in 2009 that the two did a U-turn and came forward with allegations of their own.

Although not yet officially released, Leaving Neverland has already sparked strong reactions on social media.

READ MORE:

#YouToo, R. Kelly? Why sexual predators are finally being outed

R. Kelly is just an extreme and high-profile example of how we've normalised preying on young girls and women
Lifestyle
16 days ago

Paris Jackson slams 'family feud' reports & Twitter supports her

Paris Jackson is so over the "stupid" rumours surrounding her family.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Hue and cry: Michael Jackson's paradox over pigment

Michael Jackson would have turned 60 this week and who knows what he'd have looked like now
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, dead at 89

He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in June.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Pay half-price for your partner’s cruise fare if you book before Jan 31 Travel
  2. SA chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen holds on to Michelin star Food
  3. 'The Mule' confirms Clint Eastwood's lost his golden touch Lifestyle
  4. Your innocent hand gesture could be regarded as an obscene insult Lifestyle
  5. SA's multicultural society: whose manners are the right ones? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X