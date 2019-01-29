'A public lynching' - Michael Jackson's family slams new documentary

Leaving Neverland has only been shown at the Sundance Film Festival and has not yet been officially released but it has already become one of the most talked about documentaries of the year.

The film examines allegations of two people who claim they were sexually assaulted by iconic musician Michael Jackson.

It received a standing ovation after it was shown. Critics who watched it called it "haunting" and "terrifying".

The Jackson family has slammed the documentary, however, insisting that those behind it are hoping to cash in on a dead person's legacy, reports CNN.

"We cannot just stand by as this public lynching goes on and the vulture tweeters and others who have never met Michael go after him," said the family in a statement.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson were both regular visitors to the Neverland Ranch and previously supported MJ in his denials around child abuse allegations.

It was only after the singer's death in 2009 that the two did a U-turn and came forward with allegations of their own.

Although not yet officially released, Leaving Neverland has already sparked strong reactions on social media.