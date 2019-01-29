iPhone FaceTime bug: how to protect yourself from eavesdroppers

A newly discovered Group FaceTime bug lets people hear and even see those they are reaching out to on iPhones using the video calling software, sparking privacy fears.

The bug, initially outlined by Apple product and review website 9to5Mac.com, has been reported by several media outlets.

A video posted at Twitter account @BmManski showing how simple it is to take advantage of the flaw and listen in on an iPhone being called using FaceTime has logged more than 3m views and been shared 23k times.