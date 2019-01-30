'SuzelleDIY' star shatters Instagram illusion of the perfect working mom

Julia Anastasopoulos might be the star of the hit web series SuzelleDIY and have her own Showmax series, Tali's Wedding Diary, but at the end of the day she's still just an ordinary woman trying to juggle the challenges of motherhood and a career.

Anastasopoulos posted a long Instagram message about struggling to get things done while being a mother to a six-month-old baby girl who is "needy and teething".

The aim of her confession was to show that even though she loves celebrating her daughter's many milestones with beautiful snaps on Instagram, these sorts of photos don't tell the "whole story" of what it's like being a mother 24/7.