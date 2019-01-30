Lifestyle

WATCH | Jeremy Olivier's family gifts newspaper salesman his first car

30 January 2019 - 06:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Singer Jeremy Olivier and his family won the hearts of many for their kindness shown in a video that has gone viral. 

Saturday was the day the life of Bongani, a newspaper salesman in Cape Town, changed forever as he received his first car. 

In a voice recording sent by Olivier to East Coast Radio, he said he and his wife had long wished to give their car to Bongani as soon as they got a new one.

"We have this amazing guy in our neighbourhood who is a 'Big Issue' seller and about five years ago my wife said, 'Bongani, we'd love to give our car to you ... just to do that and help you out'."

Five years later, the family fulfilled their promise. 

Surprised and overcome by emotion, Bongani wished the family well.

"As you've done this to me, I hope God will do this and more for this family."

