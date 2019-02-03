Movie Review
'The Favourite' is the most absorbing period film in decades
Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone deliver exceptional performances in this witty tale of love, lust and ruthless ambition in Queen Anne's court
03 February 2019 - 00:13
Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone deliver exceptional performances in this witty tale of love, lust and ruthless ambition in Queen Anne's court
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.