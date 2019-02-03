Stop. Watch. Listen
'The Girl from St Agnes' is just a local remake of 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
Showmax's first attempt at drama falls horribly and disappointingly short of the mark
03 February 2019 - 00:06
Showmax's first attempt at drama falls horribly and disappointingly short of the mark
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.