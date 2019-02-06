'Get the Party Started': Pink just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pop singer Pink was honoured on Tuesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, telling fans gathered for the event that it was "surreal" to receive the award.

"I feel like I'm dreaming and if anyone pinches me, I'm gonna punch them in the left eyebrow," the Grammy-nominated singer said at the ceremony, surrounded by her husband and two children.

"I feel like a lot of people probably only thought I would make it to the walk of shame, but here I am," the 39-year-old singer-songwriter added.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, reflected on her beginnings in the music industry, paying tribute to her father who, she said, encouraged her to pursue her dreams.