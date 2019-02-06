Hooray! 'Modern Family’ will be back for an eleventh & final season

ABC's flagship comedy series will end after one more season in 2019-20, the network has announced.

Modern Family, centred on the extended Pritchett-Tucker-Dunphy family, has been picked up for an eleventh and final season, of at least 18 episodes.

The hit show, created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, premiered in 2009, and over the course of its 10 seasons has won 22 Emmys, including five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series wins.

Modern Family stars Ed O'Neill as Pritchett family patriarch Jay Pritchett, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.