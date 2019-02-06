Lifestyle

It's official, Oscars will take place without a host

06 February 2019 - 11:12 By AFP Relaxnews
The upcoming Academy Awards will take place this year without a host for the first time in three decades, organisers have said.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The upcoming Academy Awards, the biggest night in Hollywood, will take place this year without a host for the first time in three decades, organisers said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there will be no host," a spokesperson from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said without elaborating.

The Academy was left hostless after actor and comedian Kevin Hart pulled out of the gig in December following a backlash on social media over homophobic tweets he made several years ago resurfaced.

Gala organisers who have been struggling to overcome a steady decline in viewership scrambled to find a replacement but finally settled for a ceremony with no emcee.

Industry insiders said the producers of the 91st Academy Awards on February 24 plan to try out a new format with a selection of Hollywood A-listers introducing various segments.

