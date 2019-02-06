'The Upside' will show another level to my acting talent, says Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston have great odd-couple chemistry in The Upside, an American remake of the 2011 French comedy drama, The Intouchables.

Based on a true story, The Upside centres around the unlikely friendship that develops between paralysed billionaire Phillip Lacasse (Cranston) and ex-con Dell Scott (Kevin Hart), who has been hired to be his caretaker.

WATCH | The trailer for The Upside