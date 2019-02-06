'The Upside' will show another level to my acting talent, says Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston have great odd-couple chemistry in The Upside, an American remake of the 2011 French comedy drama, The Intouchables.
Based on a true story, The Upside centres around the unlikely friendship that develops between paralysed billionaire Phillip Lacasse (Cranston) and ex-con Dell Scott (Kevin Hart), who has been hired to be his caretaker.
WATCH | The trailer for The Upside
Despite getting off to a rocky start, the two soon realise that there's a lot they can learn from each other.
Though the film has many chuckle-worthy moments, it is more of a dramatic role than Hart has tackled in other movies. He told Good Morning America, "It was a great challenge, I wanted to show the world that was another level to me and my acting talent ... I think it's my best work to date, honestly."
The Upside, which also stars Nicole Kidman, opens in cinemas on February 8.