Among 230 new emojis will be wheelchairs, guide dogs and skin colours

07 February 2019 - 12:07 By Odwa Mjo
The new emojis include wheelchairs, guide dogs and prosthetic limbs.
Image: via Twitter/ @Emojipedia

The Unicode Consortium revealed 230 new emojis that are set to take over digital platforms, including emojis for disabilities.

The Independent reported that Unicode added wheelchair, prosthetic limb and guide dog emojis after Apple made a proposal in 2018 calling for emojis that will represent people with disabilities. 

Unicode will also introduce the menstruation - themed "drop-of-blood" - emoji after a girls' rights charity launched a campaign, the Guardian reported.

The new emojis include probing canes, emojis representing hearing disabilities, animals, food and mixed skin tones.

They will be available on Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and WhatsApp in 2019. 

